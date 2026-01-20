Here’s why Macron was wearing sunglasses in Davos
- French President Emmanuel Macron attended the World Economic Forum in Davos, wearing aviator sunglasses due to a "completely harmless" eye condition.
- He addressed the appearance of his eye days earlier at a military base in southern France before discussing critical military challenges for France, including accelerated rearmament and continued support for Ukraine.
- "Please pardon the unsightly appearance of my eye. It is, of course, something completely harmless,” he said.
- During his speech at Davos, while wearing the sunglasses, Macron asserted that the European Union should not yield to "the law of the strongest" and should be prepared to use its "anti-coercion instrument" against the United States, citing Trump's Greenland tariff threats.
- Macron told reporters that he does not plan to speak with U.S. President Donald Trump in Davos.