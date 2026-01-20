The story behind Emmanuel Macron’s striking sunglasses look at Davos
Emmanuel Macron appeared at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday
Emmanuel Macron took to the stage at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday sporting a pair of striking sunglasses.
The French President addressed his noticeable eye condition just days earlier, after appearing with a puffy, red eye at the military base in Istres, southern France.
Mr Macron, who had been seen wearing sunglasses during an outdoor troop inspection earlier in the day, reassured attendees that the issue was "completely harmless”.
He began his New Year's address to France’s armed forces by acknowledging his appearance: "Please pardon the unsightly appearance of my eye. It is, of course, something completely harmless."
"Simply see an unintentional reference to the ‘Eye of the Tiger’ ... For those who catch the reference, it is a sign of determination,” he joked.
This was an apparent nod to the hit theme song by American rock band Survivor from the 1982 film Rocky III, starring Sylvester Stallone.
Despite the lighthearted interlude, Mr Macron’s address focused on critical challenges for the military in 2026.
These included France’s accelerated rearmament, continued support for Ukraine, and the decision to send troops to Greenland in a show of support for Denmark.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks