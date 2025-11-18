Moment prime Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner is found in woods
- Christian Brueckner, the prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann in both the German and British investigations into what happened to her, lashed out at an ITV News journalist in northern Germany.
- Footage released on Monday shows Brueckner knocking a microphone after being approached and questioned about the case.
- Brueckner, 47, has never been charged in connection with Madeleine's disappearance in Praia da Luz, Portugal, in 2007.
- He was released from prison earlier this year after serving a seven-year sentence for the 2005 rape of a 72-year-old woman.
- Brueckner had previously refused to speak to Metropolitan Police investigators regarding the McCann case.