Christian Brueckner lashes out at journalist when asked about Madeleine McCann

Christian Brueckner lashed out at a journalist when asked about Madeleine McCann.

Brueckner, 47, is the prime suspect in the disappearance of the 3-year-old in 2007 in both the German and British investigations into what happened to her. He has never been charged over Madeleine’s disappearance.

He was released from prison earlier this year following a seven-year prison sentence for the rape of a 72-year-old woman in Praia da Luz, Portugal, in 2005.

Brueckner refused to speak to the Metropolitan Police after UK investigators sent an international letter asking to speak to him on his release.

Having been tracked down by ITV News to woodland in northern Germany, footage released on Monday (17 November) shows Brueckner getting off a bike, walking up to the journalist and knocking a microphone.