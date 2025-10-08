Four killed in Madrid building collapse identified
- Four people died after a building undergoing renovation partially collapsed in Madrid on Tuesday.
- The victims were identified as three construction workers and a 30-year-old female architect, whose bodies were recovered approximately 15 hours after the incident.
- Three other construction workers sustained injuries in the collapse of the six-storey building's interior structure on Calle de las Hileras.
- Madrid’s Judicial Police are investigating the exact cause of the collapse, which witnesses described as sounding like a bomb.
- The 1965-built building had been acquired in 2022 by a Saudi fund and was being converted into a four-star hotel.