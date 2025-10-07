Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Three injured as city centre building in major European city collapses

Three hurt after Madrid building collapses with unknown number of people missing

Ap Correspondent
Tuesday 07 October 2025 14:37 BST
Comments
Police rope off an area as emergency personnel respond to the scene of a building collapse in Madrid, Spain
Police rope off an area as emergency personnel respond to the scene of a building collapse in Madrid, Spain (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A building under renovation in central Madrid partially collapsed on Tuesday.

Three construction workers wee injured and 4 others missing, Spanish authorities said.

Emergency services are searching for the missing workers, according to central government official Francisco Martín.

One of the injured workers was being treated at a hospital for a leg fracture, emergency services spokeswoman Beatriz Martín said.

Emergency services are at the scene
Emergency services are at the scene (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Firefighters said that “several floors” of the five-story building collapsed.

Police were also at the scene.

In video posted on X by emergency services, the building's facade was covered by a huge green tarp typically used by construction crews when renovating older buildings.

The facade of the building was intact, and the rubble hadn't fallen outside on the street.

This is a developing story, more to follow.

Comments

