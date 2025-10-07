Three injured as city centre building in major European city collapses
Three hurt after Madrid building collapses with unknown number of people missing
A building under renovation in central Madrid partially collapsed on Tuesday.
Three construction workers wee injured and 4 others missing, Spanish authorities said.
Emergency services are searching for the missing workers, according to central government official Francisco Martín.
One of the injured workers was being treated at a hospital for a leg fracture, emergency services spokeswoman Beatriz Martín said.
Firefighters said that “several floors” of the five-story building collapsed.
Police were also at the scene.
In video posted on X by emergency services, the building's facade was covered by a huge green tarp typically used by construction crews when renovating older buildings.
The facade of the building was intact, and the rubble hadn't fallen outside on the street.
This is a developing story, more to follow.
