Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Airport roof collapses as Spain hit by powerful earthquake

The 5.5 magnitude earthquake shook large parts of southern Spain on Monday morning

Alexander Butler
Monday 14 July 2025 12:37 BST
Comments
The 5.5 magnitude earthquake shook southern Spain on Monday morning
The 5.5 magnitude earthquake shook southern Spain on Monday morning (EMSC)

Spain has been rocked by a 5.5 magnitude earthquake just hours after the country was devastated by flash flooding and heavy rain.

The earthquake hit southern Spain, including popular tourist hotspots Costa del Sol and Alicante, at around 7am on Monday.

In Almeria, an airport roof collapsed after the quake rattled hundreds of towns, with a car showroom also damaged by the tremors.

An airport worker told local media: “We heard some noises one after the other and then a loud bang and a great cloud of dust appeared.

“It was a real scare for us. There were airport workers having their first coffee of the day but luckily no one was injured.”

The earthquake hit southern Spain, including popular tourist hotspots Costa del Sol and Alicante, at around 7am on Monday
The earthquake hit southern Spain, including popular tourist hotspots Costa del Sol and Alicante, at around 7am on Monday (USGS)

Spanish newspaper El País reported that Granada, Malaga and Jaen, along with Murcia, Alicante and Albacete in the east, were among the hardest-hit areas.

In Huercal de Almeria, a Toyota showroom was damaged. A picture showed the ceiling caved in as it was taped off.

The quake came just a day after torrential rain brought chaos to streets, businesses and holiday plans across much of northeastern Spain.

Spain’s weather forecaster AEMET issued severe storm warnings for Huesca, Teruel and Zaragoza, Barcelona, Girona, Lleida and Tarragona, and Castellón.

Near Barcelona, 71 patients were forced to evacuate Penedès Regional Hospital as streets across Catalonia turned to rivers following flash floods on Saturday.

The earthquake came just a day after Spain was battered by heavy rain and flash flooding
The earthquake came just a day after Spain was battered by heavy rain and flash flooding (Catalonia Firefighters)

In Cubelles, a town 30 miles from Barcelona, a witness claimed to have seen a woman and child swept away by floodwater after they fell into the swollen Foix river.

Firefighters rushed to searched the river overnight, with underwater units, helicopters and drone teams scouring the area.

At least 155mm of rain fell in Barcelona on Saturday in just two or three hours, according to AEMET. In Navarra, 97mm of rainfall was recorded. Heavy rain was also recorded in Zaragoza and Girona.

Footage showed vehicles trapped under murky water, with some vehicles swept away by rivers flowing down streets.

One video captured cars drifting along the swollen El Cardener river after it burst its banks, while others were seen completely submerged.

Rosa Montserrat Fonoll, mayor of Cubelles, said: “I’ve never seen anything like this in Cubelles”. She added that 200 cubic meters per second flowed through the town.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in