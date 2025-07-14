Is it safe to travel to Spain? What to know after severe floods hit the country

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Torrential rain and strong winds have caused mass flooding across the northeastern region of Spain, turning streets into rivers and damaging homes.

Cars were captured on camera floating down the El Cardener River in Catalonia after it swelled, while other vehicles were completely submerged.

Two people are reportedly missing after witnesses said they saw them fall into the Foix River in Cubelles, around 50km from Barcelona, with local reporters saying that the fire brigade believes they were swept away by the river. A search is being conducted to try to find the pair. Meanwhile, at least 71 patients were evacuated from a hospital near Barcelona amid the flash floods.

The floods have affected popular holiday destinations such as Barcelona, Girona and Tarragona. Here’s what you should know about the recent floods in Spain and the latest travel advice.

Where in Spain has it flooded?

Several holiday hotspots and residential areas were first hit by severe flooding at the end of last week, with alerts issued for regions such as Huesca, Teruel, Zaragoza, Barcelona, Girona, Lleida and Tarragona, and Castellón on Saturday 12 July.

The flooding has reached parts of northeastern of Spain, with some areas seeing 100mm of rain in one hour, the Spanish meteorological agency Aemet said.

Red and orange warnings were issued by Aemet on Saturday, with warnings that the “danger is extraordinary” and urging people to take extreme precautions.

Residents in the Ribera del Ebro region were advised to refrain from travelling and avoid basements, cellars, and underground spaces over the weekend.

Flood water flows as it rains in Igualada, Spain on 12 July ( Jordi Miserachs )

Footage captured by emergency services shows some streets transformed into rivers, while vehicles were submerged by water after they were pelted by heavy rain and thunderstorms.

By the evening on Saturday, the red and orange alerts were slowly downgraded until Aemet deemed that warnings no longer needed to be in place as the storm receded.

Rain continued on Sunday, but not nearly as severe as on Friday and Saturday.

Are flights to Spain disrupted?

Flights in and out of Barcelona El Prat Airport have been running as normal over the weekend and into Monday, aside from a few cancellations to and from Manchester, Porto and Spanish domestic destinations.

Sunday night saw some longer delays, including a 3.50pm Ryanair flight to Bristol that left at 7.15pm.

One Delta Air Lines flight on its way to New York was forced to divert back to Barcelona on Saturday shortly after take-off due to damage to the aircraft caused by hail.

“The flight landed safely in Barcelona and customers were reaccommodated on alternate flights to their final destinations,” the airline said.

If the cancelled flight is covered by UK law, passengers can choose between getting an alternative flight or receiving a refund.

If the passenger received less than 14 days’ notice of a cancellation, they may also be able to claim compensation. However, this is unlikely if the cancellation was not the airline’s fault.

Situations such as extreme weather, strikes or other ‘extraordinary circumstances’ are not eligible for compensation.

Government advice on travelling to Spain

As of Monday morning, there is no specific travel advice from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) regarding the recent floods.

The FCDO does give general advice about flooding in Spain: “Flash flooding can cause travel disruption and damage to property and infrastructure. Check weather warnings from Spain’s meteorological office (AEMET) before travel and follow the advice of the local authorities.”

Can I cancel my holiday and get a refund?

As the Foreign Office has not warned against non-essential travel to Spain, there will be no special circumstances in place to be able to cancel a trip for a full refund.

The conditions for cancelling your trip will be dependent on your holiday provider, so it’s best to contact them if you’re looking to postpone.

There is no obligation for companies to refund bookings if you want to cancel, and you will not be able to claim travel insurance due to safety concerns unless the Foreign Office advice changes.

In terms of travel insurance, some policies include natural disaster cover for an event that prevents you from reaching your holiday destination. Check your insurance policies and speak to your insurer to see where you stand.

