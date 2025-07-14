Spain battles severe floods as cars submerged and roads turned to rivers

Spanish tourist hotspots have been hit by severe floods and thunderstorms.

Footage shared by emergency services on Saturday (12 July), show Spanish streets transformed into rivers and cars submerged in water.

A disaster relief unit of Spain's military was deployed to the northeastern city of Zaragoza after severe storms caused flooding across the province.

Footage shared by the Military Emergencies Uni shows responders draining excess water and installing roadblocks to prevent further flooding.

Spanish weather agency AEMET said there was high potential for flash floods in eight provinces, including Huesca, Teruel and Zaragoza, Barcelona, Girona, Lleida and Tarragona, and Castellón.