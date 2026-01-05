Maduro arrives at New York courthouse facing narco-terrorism charges
- Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro appeared at a Manhattan federal courthouse on Monday, facing charges including narco-terrorism, drug trafficking and money laundering.
- Maduro and his wife were captured in a military operation over the weekend, which reportedly resulted in the deaths of 32 Cuban officers.
- Concerns are rising that Donald Trump might order US military action in Greenland, prompting a warning from Denmark against such threats.
- Trump stated that the US needs Greenland for defence, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio clarified that the US would only enforce an "oil quarantine" in Venezuela, not "run" the country.
- Trump issued a warning to Venezuela's new acting president, Delcy Rodríguez, suggesting she could face a worse outcome than Maduro if she fails to "do what's right."