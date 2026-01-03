Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Maduro arrives in New York to face charges as Trump says US will run Venezuela

A policeman patrols at the Westside Heliport in New York ahead of the expected arrival of ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
A policeman patrols at the Westside Heliport in New York ahead of the expected arrival of ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (AFP via Getty Images)
  • The United States attacked Venezuela and captured its long-serving President Nicolas Maduro on Saturday.
  • U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. would temporarily run Venezuela following Maduro's capture, promising a safe transition.
  • Maduro was flown to upstate New York and is expected to appear in Manhattan federal court on Monday to face charges, including narco-terrorism conspiracy.
  • Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez condemned the action as a 'kidnapping' and demanded Maduro's immediate release, asserting his legitimacy as president.
  • Trump stated that the U.S. occupation would be reimbursed from Venezuela's oil reserves, an action that has drawn mixed international reactions and comparisons to past U.S. interventions.
