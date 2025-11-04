Trump threatens to withhold federal funds from NYC if ‘communist’ Mamdani wins election
- Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor, stated that Donald Trump feels “threatened” by his campaign.
- Mamdani claimed that while both he and Trump recognize the crisis in working-class New Yorkers' lives, Mamdani intends to provide actual solutions.
- Trump endorsed former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for the mayoral race, stating voters “really have no choice” on a Truth Social post.
- Mamdani is leading in the polls with 43.9 percent of voter support in a new Atlas Intel poll. Cuomo is trailing with 39.4 percent, followed by Sliwa with 15.5 percent.
- In a Truth Social post, Trump advised voters in Virginia and New Jersey to vote Republican, alleging that Democrats would lead to increased energy costs and rampant crime.