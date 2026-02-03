Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Flight delays after man climbs onto plane roof

An Airbus A320 operated by Spanish airline Vueling
An Airbus A320 operated by Spanish airline Vueling (Getty)
  • A man caused two hours of flight delays at Valencia’s Manises airport on Saturday after climbing onto the roof of an Amsterdam-bound Vueling Airbus A320.
  • Witnesses filmed the man gesturing and shouting at staff and security workers from the aircraft fuselage before he was removed about 6.30pm.
  • The Guardia Civil reported that the individual was admitted to a local hospital due to an “altered psychological state” and was not carrying any weapons.
  • He has been reported for violating the Air Safety Law, an offence that can incur financial penalties and prison sentences.
  • Spanish airport operator Aena has launched an internal investigation into how the man gained access to the restricted operations area.
