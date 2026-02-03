Man on top of Vueling plane causes two hour flight delay in Spain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A popular Spanish airport faced two hours of flight delays after a man climbed on top of a Vueling aircraft on Saturday.

The unidentified man ran across the Amsterdam-bound Airbus A320 on the runway of Valencia’s Manises airport, reported Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia.

Video footage from witnesses in the terminal shows the intruder gesturing and shouting at staff and security workers as they attempted to bring him down from the fuselage at around 6.30pm.

According to the Guardia Civil, once removed from the aircraft roof, the individual was admitted to a local hospital due to an “altered psychological state”.

The Guardia Civil added that the traveller was reported for violating the Air Safety Law, an offence that can carry financial penalties and prison sentences.

The man was not carrying any weapons, with no injuries reported following the 10-minute incident.

Flight VY8351 from Valencia to Amsterdam departed for the Dutch capital at approximately 8.45pm, two hours and 10 minutes later than scheduled.

Spanish airport operator Aena has opened an internal investigation to determine how the individual was able to access the restricted operations area.

The Independent has contacted Aena and Vueling for comment.

It’s not the first time a traveller has trespassed on the tarmac.

In November, two travellers were arrested in Germany after attempting to chase their missed flight down the runway.

The men, aged 28 and 47, were spotted sprinting towards a Romania-bound Wizz Air flight departing Cologne Bonn airport.

According to German police, the B70 gate had closed for boarding when the late passengers allegedly smashed an emergency alarm to open the door to the tarmac.

A police spokesperson told German newspaper Bild: “Criminal charges for trespassing have been filed against the men; a violation of the Air Security Act is still being investigated.”

