Passengers arrested after storming runway to catch Wizz Air flight
The travellers smashed an emergency alarm and signalled for the pilot to stop
Two travellers have been arrested in Germany after attempting to chase their missed flight down the runway.
The men, aged 28 and 47, were spotted sprinting towards a Romania-bound Wizz Air flight departing Cologne Bonn airport on Friday evening.
According to German police, the B70 gate had closed for boarding when the late passengers allegedly smashed an emergency alarm to open the door to the Tarmac.
The plane, bound for Bucharest, was taxiing towards the runway at around 9.33pm.
Video footage shared on social media shows two men running towards the Wizz Air Airbus A321, waving their hands to signal the pilot to stop, before an airport employee intercepts them.
A police spokesperson told German newspaper Bild: “Criminal charges for trespassing have been filed against the men; a violation of the Air Security Act is still being investigated.”
Flight W43262 arrived safely in Bucharest following a 12-minute departure delay.
An airport spokesperson told Blid that the passengers gained “unauthorised access” to the apron via an emergency exit.
They added: “The two were apprehended by airport staff and handed over to the Federal Police. Cologne/Bonn Airport has initiated legal proceedings.
“Aviation security at the airport was never compromised, and flight operations were not affected.”
Wizz Air will soon offer a new “business class”-style ticket for passengers wanting a more upscale experience on its flights.
The Hungarian operator, mostly known for its budget fares, will offer flyers premium features for an additional fee.
“Wizz Class” perks include the ability to block off the middle seat for more elbow space and leg room, plus priority boarding, a carry-on bag and space in the overhead bins.
The trial will be carried out in December on routes from London, Rome, Warsaw, Bucharest and Budapest, said airline executive Michael Delehant.
