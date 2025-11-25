Passengers arrested after storming runway to catch Wizz Air flight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two travellers have been arrested in Germany after attempting to chase their missed flight down the runway.

The men, aged 28 and 47, were spotted sprinting towards a Romania-bound Wizz Air flight departing Cologne Bonn airport on Friday evening.

According to German police, the B70 gate had closed for boarding when the late passengers allegedly smashed an emergency alarm to open the door to the Tarmac.

The plane, bound for Bucharest, was taxiing towards the runway at around 9.33pm.

Video footage shared on social media shows two men running towards the Wizz Air Airbus A321, waving their hands to signal the pilot to stop, before an airport employee intercepts them.

A police spokesperson told German newspaper Bild: “Criminal charges for trespassing have been filed against the men; a violation of the Air Security Act is still being investigated.”

Flight W43262 arrived safely in Bucharest following a 12-minute departure delay.

An airport spokesperson told Blid that the passengers gained “unauthorised access” to the apron via an emergency exit.

They added: “The two were apprehended by airport staff and handed over to the Federal Police. Cologne/Bonn Airport has initiated legal proceedings.

“Aviation security at the airport was never compromised, and flight operations were not affected.”

