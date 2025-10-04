Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Investigation launched as two Manchester synagogue victims shot by police

‘They won’t divide us’: Manchester community comes together to mourn victims of synagogue terror attack
  • A terrorist, Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, launched a car and knife attack on a synagogue in Manchester during Yom Kippur, and was subsequently shot dead by armed police.
  • Two victims, Melvin Cravitz, 66, and Adrian Daulby, 53, were shot by armed police while sheltering inside the synagogue, with Daulby tragically losing his life from a stray bullet.
  • The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has initiated an investigation into the fatal police shooting.
  • Al-Shamie, who was not carrying a firearm, was on bail for an alleged rape at the time of the attack, and his family has condemned his actions.
  • Three other individuals have been arrested on suspicion of planning a terror attack in connection with the incident.
