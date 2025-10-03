For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two victims of the Yom Kippur terrorist attack in Manchester were shot by armed police as they sheltered inside the barricaded door of the synagogue, it has emerged.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed one of the victims was found to have suffered a gunshot wound. Another survivor is in hospital with a bullet wound, which is not life-threatening.

Knifeman Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, who appeared to be wearing a belt laden with explosives, was not carrying a firearm when he launched the car and knife onslaught on Thursday morning.

He was under investigation over an alleged rape earlier this year and had been released on bail at the time of the attack, The Independent understands.

Sir Stephen Watson, Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police, said the victims’ bullet wounds “may sadly have been sustained as a tragic and unforeseen consequence of the urgently required action taken by my officers to bring this vicious attack to an end”.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), the police watchdog, has launched an investigation into the fatal shooting by armed officers, who opened fire on the terrorist within seven minutes of the first 999 call.

Tributes have flooded in as victims of the horrific attack were named as Melvin Cravitz, 66, and Adrian Daulby, 53, who sustained the bullet wound.

open image in gallery Rabbi Daniel Walker said Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby were two ‘special men’ ( PA )

The men were both bravely trying to defend Heaton Park Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall when the tragedy unfolded on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

Speaking at an emotional vigil attended by senior politicians on Friday, Rabbi Daniel Walker – who helped save worshippers barricaded inside the synagogue – said Mr Cravitz and Mr Daulby were two “special men” whose lives were “snatched from them as they tried to pray as Jews on Yom Kippur”.

However, he insisted the killer had failed to shut down their shul (synagogue) as he led prayers for a hero who suffered “terrible wounds” trying to defend the synagogue and who is recovering in hospital alongside two men who “blocked the terrorist” with their bodies.

“I want to say thank you again to those special and heroic men who stopped that terrorist getting into my shul and stopped much worse things happening,” he said.

“I want to say thank you to emergency services, first of all, to the police, who came to our aid at the time of our greatest need, who were there for us.”

open image in gallery David Lammy faced boos as he spoke at the vigil ( Reuters )

Deputy prime minister David Lammy faced booed as he spoke at the vigil amid a growing row over continuing pro-Palestine protests in the wake of the attack.

Organisers have refused calls from the Metropolitan Police and the home secretary Shabana Mahmood to call off a demonstration in support of banned group Palestine Action in central London on Saturday, in which 1,500 people have pledged to risk arrest by defying terror laws.

Grieving family members said Mr Daulby, who was struck by a stray police bullet, was a beloved brother, loving uncle and cherished cousin who lost his life trying to save others.

“The family is shocked by the tragic, sudden death of such a lovely down-to-earth man,” they said.

“His final act was one of profound courage, and he will forever be remembered for his heroic act on Thursday 2 October 2025.”

open image in gallery Adrian Dalby died trying to protect others, his family said ( GMP )

Neighbours in Crumpsall described Mr Daulby, who lived alone, as “a gentle and innocent soul” who loved nature and looking after children. They began frantically ringing his phone when they realised he was missing following the attack at around 9.30am.

“I’ve known him since I moved here in 2005,” Abdul Rahimi said. “He was like family. It is a real shock, especially to my children, because he was friends with them. He was children-minded.

“He did a lot on the road, too much. He was always helpful. Always on Eid or Christmas he would bring a gift.”

open image in gallery Neighbours paid tribute to ‘beloved’ Melvin Cravitz, 66 ( Facebook )

Locals said “beloved” Mr Cravitz, who was working as a security guard at the synagogue, had survived two heart operations.

In a moving tribute, his family said: “Melvin would do anything to help anyone. He was so kind, caring and always wanted to chat and get to know people.

“He was devoted to his wife, family and loved his food. He will be sorely missed by his wife, family, friends and community.

Police are still working to establish the full details of the motivations of the 35-year-old attacker, who was a British national of Syrian descent and was granted citizenship in 2006 as a minor.

Investigators do not believe he had ever been referred to Prevent, Britain’s counterterrorism programme.

In a statement, his family condemned the attack, describing it as a “heinous act”.

open image in gallery Jihad Al-Shamie’s family condemned the ‘heinous acts’ in a statement on Facebook ( Facebook )

The post, signed by his father Faraj Al-Shamie, on behalf of the Al-Shamie family, read: “The news from Manchester regarding the terrorist attack targeting a Jewish synagogue has been a profound shock to us.

“The Al-Shamie family in the UK and abroad strongly condemns this heinous act, which targeted peaceful, innocent civilians. We fully distance ourselves from this attack and express our deep shock and sorrow over what has happened.”

open image in gallery Police have cordoned off Al-Shamie’s address in Prestwich ( PA )

Neighbours of the killer said he had lived there since around 2021, and one neighbour remembered a baby also living at the address but could not recall seeing a woman living there.

One woman said: “We used to see him out in the garden working out, doing weights, press-ups. He used to change his clothes. One day he would be wearing the full gown, to the floor, and the next jeans and pyjama bottoms.”

Two men aged in their thirties and a woman in her sixties, who have been arrested on suspicion of planning a terror attack in connection with the killings, remain in police custody.

Emily Barry, IOPC director of engagement, said: “As is standard when there has been a fatal police shooting, we are carrying out an independent investigation to establish the facts of what happened, and our findings will be shared with the coroner in due course.”