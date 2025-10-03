Manchester synagogue rabbi says terror suspect made ‘disturbing’ threats before attack
- A rabbi has recounted the "disturbing" threats made by an attacker during a synagogue assault in Manchester on Thursday, 2 October.
- Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, rammed a car into the place of worship on Yom Kippur, Judaism’s holiest day, before exiting the vehicle and stabbing congregants.
- Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, were killed in the attack, and four others were injured, three seriously.
- Al-Shamie was subsequently fatally shot by Greater Manchester Police officers at the scene.
