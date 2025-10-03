Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

Manchester synagogue rabbi says terror suspect made ‘disturbing’ threats before attack

Manchester rabbi recalls moment attacker tried to force inside synagogue
  • A rabbi has recounted the "disturbing" threats made by an attacker during a synagogue assault in Manchester on Thursday, 2 October.
  • Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, rammed a car into the place of worship on Yom Kippur, Judaism’s holiest day, before exiting the vehicle and stabbing congregants.
  • Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, were killed in the attack, and four others were injured, three seriously.
  • Al-Shamie was subsequently fatally shot by Greater Manchester Police officers at the scene.
  • Watch the video in full above.
