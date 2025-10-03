Manchester rabbi recalls moment attacker tried to force inside synagogue

The rabbi who was leading a service at a Manchester synagogue when it was attacked on Thursday (2 October) has revealed that Jihad Al-Shamie was shouting threats as he tried to make his way inside.

Speaking to ITV News on Friday (3 October), Rabbi Daniel Walker recalled the “disturbing” moment that the attacker began shouting: “I’m going to get you, I’m coming in.”

Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66 were killed when Al-Shamie, 35, rammed a car into the place of worship before leaving the vehicle and stabbing people on Yom Kippur, Judaism’s holiest day.

Al-Shamie was then fatally shot by Greater Manchester Police officers.

Four other people were injured in the attack, with three of them sent to hospital with serious injuries.