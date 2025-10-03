Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Home secretary condemns pro-Gaza protests after Manchester attack

Mahmood: Protests need to stop following Manchester synagogue attack
  • Two men, Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, were killed in an antisemitic terror attack outside a synagogue in Manchester on Yom Kippur.
  • The attacker, Jihad Al-Shamie, drove into a group of people before stabbing a man and was subsequently shot dead by police.
  • Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood condemned pro-Gaza protests held in Manchester after the attack, saying they lacked "humanity" and were "fundamentally un-British".
  • Ms Mahmood confirmed the attacker, a British citizen, was not previously known to the police or the Prevent programme.
  • Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis described the incident as a "very dark time" for the Jewish community, highlighting an "unrelenting wave of hatred against Jews".
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in