Home secretary condemns pro-Gaza protests after Manchester attack
- Two men, Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, were killed in an antisemitic terror attack outside a synagogue in Manchester on Yom Kippur.
- The attacker, Jihad Al-Shamie, drove into a group of people before stabbing a man and was subsequently shot dead by police.
- Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood condemned pro-Gaza protests held in Manchester after the attack, saying they lacked "humanity" and were "fundamentally un-British".
- Ms Mahmood confirmed the attacker, a British citizen, was not previously known to the police or the Prevent programme.
- Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis described the incident as a "very dark time" for the Jewish community, highlighting an "unrelenting wave of hatred against Jews".