Mahmood calls for pro-Gaza demonstrations to halt in wake of synagogue stabbings
Shabana Mahmood confirmed the suspect in the terror attack was not previously known to the police
Shabana Mahmood has called on pro-Gaza demonstrators to stop protesting in the wake of the terror attack at a synagogue in Manchester.
The home secretary condemned a protest which took place in Manchester in the wake of the stabbing, calling on those who attended to “show some humanity”.
“I think some humanity could have been shown. I am disappointed that humanity and solidarity wasn't shown to our Jewish community,” she told Sky News.
Ms Mahmood added: “I was very disappointed to see those protests go ahead last night. I think that behavior is fundamentally un-British. I think it's dishonourable. I would have wanted those individuals to just take a step back.
“The issues that are driving those protests have been going on now for some time. They don't look like they're going to come to an end any day soon.
“They could have stepped back and just given a community that has suffered deep loss just a day or two to process what has happened and to carry on with a grieving process.”
The home secretary also confirmed the man who carried out the antisemitic terror attack was not previously known to the police and had not been referred to the Prevent programme.
Greater Manchester Police said Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, died after Jihad Al-Shamie drove into a group of people outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue before stabbing a man.
Hours after the attack, which took place on Yom Kippur, Judaism’s holiest day, pro-Palestinian demonstrations took place in Westminster, Manchester and Leeds.
Asked about the demonstrations, Ms Mahmood said: “To anybody who is thinking about going on a protest, what I would say is, imagine if that was you that has had a family member murdered on the holiest day in your in your faith, imagine how you would feel, and then just step back for a minute.
“Give people a chance to grieve. We can get back to our protest later. Just because you have a freedom, doesn't mean you have to use it.”
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of planning a terror attack in connection with the killings in Manchester.
Al-Shamie was shot dead by police seven minutes after officers were alerted to the attack in Crumpsall on Thursday morning.
He entered the UK as a young child and was granted British citizenship in 2006 when he was around the age of 16.
It is understood his name has not appeared in initial searches of police and security service records, and he is not thought to have been under investigation.
Greater Manchester Police said while formal identification is yet to take place, the families of Mr Daulby and Mr Cravitz, both from Crumpsall, have been informed and offered support by family liaison officers.
On Friday morning, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) confirmed extra officers would provide a “high visibility” presence in North Manchester, Bury, and Salford within Jewish communities and around synagogues.
There will also be increased visits to local places of worship, police added.
Further plans will be developed throughout Friday to cover into the evening and across the weekend.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments