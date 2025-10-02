Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The organisers of a protest in support of Palestine Action have refused a plea by Scotland Yard to call it off in the wake of the Manchester synagogue attack.

Hundreds of people have said they will attend a demonstration in Trafalgar Square on Saturday in support of the group, which has been banned by the government as a terrorist organisation.

Organisers Defend Our Juries said the protest “will go ahead as planned”.

It said it was contacted by the Metropolitan Police asking for the demonstration to be postponed in light of the terrorist attack on Thursday.

Defend Our Juries said the correspondence highlighted how previous demonstrations have put significant pressure on police.

In a letter of response to Scotland Yard, it said: “The protection of our democracy and the prevention of countless deaths are critical issues.

“Therefore, our protest will go ahead as planned for this Saturday.

“We urge you, therefore, to choose to prioritise protecting the community, rather than arresting those peacefully holding signs in opposition to the absurd and draconian ban of a domestic direct action group.

“We hope you make the right choice to not arrest those taking part, and correctly deploy counter-terrorism resources this weekend.”

Police officers carry during a march to support Palestine Action in London last month ( AP Photo/Joanna Chan )

Protesters are calling on the government to reverse the ban on Palestine Action.

The letter adds: “It is unfortunate that the Home Office has not decided to rescind the ban in the wake of the ever-growing defiance and has chosen instead to put an increasing and unnecessary strain on police resources.

“According to your letter, it appears the political oversight in proscribing Palestine Action, which aimed to save lives in Palestine, is taking away from the police protecting the community from those who seek to take lives.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “The horrific terrorist attack that took place in Manchester on Thursday morning will have caused significant fear and concern in communities across the UK, including here in London.

“Yet at a time when we want to be deploying every available officer to ensure the safety of those communities, we are instead having to plan for a gathering of more than 1,000 people in Trafalgar Square on Saturday in support of a terrorist organisation.

“By choosing to encourage mass law breaking on this scale, Defend Our Juries are drawing resources away from the communities of London at a time when they are needed most.

“We urge them to do the responsible thing and delay or cancel their plans.”