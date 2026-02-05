Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mandelson ‘to face police interview within days’ over Epstein emails, reports claim

Will Starmer survive Mandelson-Epstein row?
  • Lord Peter Mandelson could face a police interview regarding emails sent to Jeffrey Epstein, according to reports.
  • Police are reportedly examining vetting documents related to his appointment as British ambassador to the United States in 2024.
  • This development follows the release of US Department of Justice emails that appear to show Mandelson leaking confidential government information to Epstein.
  • Starmer apologised to victims of Epstein, admitting he had 'believed Mandelson’s lies' and appointed him as US ambassador despite knowing of his ties to the paedophile.
  • The Prime Minister expressed sorrow to the victims for the delayed accountability and the failures of those in power.
