Mandelson ‘to face police interview within days’ over Epstein emails, reports claim
- Lord Peter Mandelson could face a police interview regarding emails sent to Jeffrey Epstein, according to reports.
- Police are reportedly examining vetting documents related to his appointment as British ambassador to the United States in 2024.
- This development follows the release of US Department of Justice emails that appear to show Mandelson leaking confidential government information to Epstein.
- Starmer apologised to victims of Epstein, admitting he had 'believed Mandelson’s lies' and appointed him as US ambassador despite knowing of his ties to the paedophile.
- The Prime Minister expressed sorrow to the victims for the delayed accountability and the failures of those in power.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks