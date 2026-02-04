What next for Lord Mandelson as former US ambassador officially retires from Lords
- Lord Mandelson has officially retired from the House of Lords following extensive scrunity of his ties with Jeffrey Epstein and appearing to leak sensitive government information to the disgraced financier.
- At the start of Wednesday's proceedings, Lord Speaker Lord Forsyth of Drumlean announced the news but notably did not thank Lord Mandelson for his service to the House, which is customary for departing members.
- His retirement is effective from Wednesday, pursuant to section one of the House of Lords Reform Act 2014.
- Sir Keir Starmer confirmed that a bill will go through parliament to remove Mandelson’s title as well and he is also moving to remove the disgraced peer from the Privy Council.
- MPs and peers on the Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) are set to decide what documents relating to Lord Mandelson’s appointment as US ambassador will be released after a climbdown by Sir Keir Starmer.
