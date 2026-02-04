Mandelson-Epstein latest: Starmer to release explosive documents as police launch criminal investigation
Wes Streeting describes feelings of ‘deep betrayal’ across government and Labour Party, while Kemi Badenoch demands PM explains vetting process for former US ambassador
Sir Keir Starmer is set to release explosive documents on his appointment of Lord Mandelson as US ambassador after the former minister’s dealings with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein led to a criminal probe and his departure from the House of Lords.
The prime minister is under mounting pressure after the Metropolitan Police on Tuesday announced a criminal investigation into Lord Mandelson over allegations of misconduct in a public office.
Files released by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) last Friday appear to show that Lord Mandelson leaked sensitive government information to Epstein while serving as business secretary in Gordon Brown's Labour administration as it dealt with the 2008 financial crash and its aftermath.
Health secretary Wes Streeting has said there is a feeling of “deep betrayal” across government and the Labour Party after the fresh revelations emerged.
Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has demanded Downing Street explain the vetting process behind the appointment and will be questioning Sir Keir over the issue at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.
The Conservative Party intends to table a humble address motion on Wednesday – an arcane parliamentary mechanism that can be used to compel the government to produce documents.
The Tories will seek the release of the due diligence work carried out by the Cabinet Office and emails between Lord Mandelson and the prime minister’s chief of staff Morgan McSweeney relating to his association with Epstein.
Wes Streeting: 'Lessons to be learned' on vetting after Mandelson appointment
Political reporter Athena Stavrou reports:
The health secretary has admitted there are “clearly lessons to be learned” when it comes to government vetting processes, as the prime minister faces questions over Lord Peter Mandelson’s appointment as US ambassador.
Asked if it was an error of judgment to only vet Peter Mandelson after his appointment, Wes Streeting said: "There are clearly lessons to be learned, to put it mildly.”
The health secretary explained that Lord Mandelson was appointed “on the basis of his experience”, but told Times Radio: “None of that experience can possibly outweigh the seriousness of Peter Mandelson's actions and misjudgments. And that's why it is being taken extremely seriously.”
Starmer to publish files on Mandelson's ambassador appointment, minister confirms
Political reporter Athena Stavrou reports:
Sir Keir Starmer is set to publish the key documents relating to his appointment of Lord Peter Mandelson as US ambassador, the health secretary has confirmed.
The documents are expected to include information on the vetting process Lord Mandelson went through before being given the Washington job.
If released today, the prime minister could avoid being forced to publish the documents by the Tories, who were planning to use a parliamentary mechanism to do so in the afternoon.
When asked whether the government would release documents on Wednesday morning, Wes Streeting told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “He will publish the information relating to Peter Mandelson's appointment as US ambassador.
“The exceptions to that will be anything that compromises our national security and security services and their work and anything that could undermine our international Relations.”
Andrew and Epstein asked exotic dancer for threesome, legal letter claims
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein asked an exotic dancer for a threesome at the late paedophile’s Florida home, legal letters claim.
In a document unearthed as part of the millions of pages released on Friday connected to Epstein, the unnamed woman’s lawyers said the pair offered to pay her and others “10,000 dollars each to perform”.
In the letter, dated March 23, 2011, the woman’s legal representatives accused Andrew and Epstein of having “prevailed upon her to engage in various sex acts” during the alleged encounter in “early 2006”.
Lawyers also claimed the party at Epstein’s West Palm Beach home included women “as young as 14 years old” who were “dressed provocatively”.
The letter also said the unnamed woman would be content to keep the alleged encounter confidential “in exchange for a payment of 250,000 dollars”.
The allegation is separate from the one made by Virginia Giuffre, who claimed she was forced to have sex with Andrew three times – once at convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell’s home in London, once at Epstein’s address in Manhattan, and once on the disgraced financier’s private island, Little St James.
Andrew has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.
Feeling of ‘deep betrayal’ across government after Mandelson revelations, Streeting says
Political reporter Athena Stavrou reports:
Wes Streeting has said there is a feeling of “deep betrayal” across government and the Labour Party after fresh revelations about Peter Mandelson’s links to Jeffrey Epstein emerged over the weekend.
The health secretary described Lord Mandelson’s behaviour as “completely outrageous” and said he personally felt “completely betrayed”.
“There's outrage across the political spectrum on this, and there's outrage up and down the land,” he told Sky News.
“I can tell you, that's felt particularly acutely in the Labour Party, because we also feel this is a portrayal of our values.”
He added: “He's betrayed two prime ministers. He's betrayed his country and our national interest. He's betrayed Epstein's victims.”
Mandelson’s US job appointment details set for release amid Epstein fallout
Papers on Peter Mandelson’s appointment as ambassador to the US will be released by Sir Keir Starmer after the former minister’s dealings with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein led to a criminal probe and his departure from the House of Lords.
Tory leader Kemi Badenoch is seeking to force the Government to release all documents showing how Lord Mandelson got the Washington job, including messages exchanged with key figures in Sir Keir’s inner circle including chief of staff Morgan McSweeney and top ministers.
The government will agree to release the requested information unless it is ”prejudicial to UK national security or international relations”.
Lord Mandelson, a political appointment rather than a career diplomat, was sacked in September last year over his links with Epstein.
Mrs Badenoch has tabled a humble address motion in the Commons, an arcane parliamentary mechanism to try to compel the Government to release documents including due diligence work carried out by the Cabinet Office, emails between Lord Mandelson and his ally Mr McSweeney and details of the severance payment made to the peer after he was fired.
The government’s amendment, agreeing to release the papers except for anything which would jeopardise security or diplomatic ties, appears to accept the level of anger on the Labour benches about the Mandelson affair, which could have led to a revolt if MPs were whipped to oppose the release of papers.
PM is committed to ‘maximum transparency’ on details of Mandelson’s US ambassador appointment, Streeting says
Political reporter Athena Stavrou reports:
The health secretary has insisted Sir Keir Starmer is committed to “maximum transparency” on the decision to appoint Peter Mandelson as US ambassador.
The Conservatives will seek to force the Government to release all papers relating to how Lord Mandelson got the Washington job on Wednesday.
When asked whether the prime minister should release documents relating to the appointment, Wes Streeting said: “I think the prime minister is going for maximum transparency here.
“He's obviously drawing a line that I think people will understand and agree with, which is not releasing information where it might compromise our national security and our security services, or where there may be information in there that might undermine international relations with other countries.
“But apart from those exceptions, the prime minister is going for real transparency here.”
What is a humble address? The arcane parliamentary mechanism Tories are to table
The Conservative Party will table a humble address motion, an arcane parliamentary mechanism to try to compel the government to release documents including due diligence work carried out by the Cabinet Office, emails between the prime minister’s chief of staff Morgan McSweeney and Lord Mandelson relating to his association with Epstein, and minutes of meetings held about the appointment.
The opposition sometimes tables a motion in the form of a humble address on opposition days, according to UK Parliament.
It is used to call for papers from departments headed by a secretary of state, and can be debated, amended and voted on like any other motion.
Humble addresses, if passed, are binding on ministers.
Badenoch is demanding Downing St explain vetting process behind Mandelson appointment
At PMQs, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch will look to focus fresh attention on Sir Keir Starmer’s move to appoint Lord Mandelson the UK’s ambassador to the US last year.
She demanded Downing Street explain the vetting process as she claimed concerns were “waved away” so that the prime minister could make “a political appointment of a man who is a close friend of a convicted paedophile”.
Starmer set to be grilled at PMQs over Mandelson appointment
Sir Keir Starmer’s appointment of Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the US is coming under growing scrutiny, after bombshell revelations about the peer’s dealings with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein led to a criminal probe and his departure from the House of Lords.
The Conservatives will seek to force the government to release all papers relating to how Lord Mandelson got the Washington job as Sir Keir faces MPs for Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.
The prime minister’s weekly appearance in the Commons follows the launch of a criminal investigation into allegations Lord Mandelson passed market-sensitive information to disgraced financier Epstein while serving in Gordon Brown’s Labour administration as it dealt with the fallout from the 2008 financial crash.
Lord Mandelson is to step down from the Lords on Wednesday, after the revelations in the so-called Epstein files released by US authorities sparked outrage across the political spectrum.
Mandelson facing police probe as he quits Lords – full report
Mandelson facing police probe over Epstein emails as he quits House of Lords
