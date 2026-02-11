Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Officials probe Mandelson’s Epstein links dating back to Blair era

Starmer insists 'I'll never walk away from country I love' after failed attempt to oust PM
  • Officials are reviewing 25 years of records to find evidence linking Lord Peter Mandelson to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
  • Civil servants are examining correspondence from Lord Mandelson's tenures as Northern Ireland Secretary under Tony Blair (1999-2002) and Business Secretary under Gordon Brown (2008-2010).
  • The Metropolitan Police initiated an investigation into Lord Mandelson last week regarding allegations of misconduct in public office.
  • Sir Keir Starmer has told ministers they should be “acting together” after they were warned not to follow Wes Streeting in publishing messages with Peter Mandelson
  • The Cabinet Office has instructed government members not to share material that could be covered by a Commons motion regarding Lord Mandelson's appointment as U.S. ambassador.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in