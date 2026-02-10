Starmer latest: PM faces fresh furore over judgement after paedophile-linked former comms chief suspended from Labour
Sir Keir Starmer’s is facing a fresh wave of furore after Labour peer and ex-communications chief Lord Matthew Doyle was suspended from the Labour Party over his past association to a paedophile councillor.
Lord Doyle had the Labour whip removed after he campaigned for former Labour councillor Sean Morton in May 2017. Morton admitted having indecent images of children in November 2017.
In a statement, the peer said Morton’s crimes were “vile “ and that “my only concerns are for his victims”.
It is the latest in a string of departures to rock the Labour Party after Downing Street chief of staff Morgan McSweeney and director of communications Tim Allan both quit in a turbulent last 48 hours.
Hours earlier, the prime minister insisted he will “never walk away from the country I love” in a defiant hit back over leadership speculation and Labour infighting following the Mandelson-Epstein scandal.
The prime minister issued fighting words during a community visit in Hertfordshire, saying the “real fight is not in the Labour Party” but with right-wing politics.
Lord Doyle admits he had contact with Morton after sex offences conviction
Lord Matthew Doyle has admitted he had contact with paedophile councillor Sean Morton after his conviction but that exchanges were “extremely limited”.
“Following his conviction any contact was extremely limited and I have not seen or spoken to him in years,” he said.
“Twice I was at events organised by other people, which he attended, and once I saw him to check on his welfare after concerns were raised through others.”
He said the latter was because: “I acted to try to ensure the welfare of a troubled individual whilst fully condemning the crimes for which he has been convicted and being clear that my thoughts are with the victims of his crimes. I am sorry about the mistakes I have made. I will not be taking the Labour whip.”
Lord Doyle's statement in full as he quits Labour Party
In his statement on the Sean Morton row, Lord Doyle said: “Those of us who took him at his word were clearly mistaken.
“I have never sought to dismiss or diminish the seriousness of the offences for which he was rightly convicted. They are clearly abhorrent and I have never questioned his conviction.
“Following his conviction any contact was extremely limited and I have not seen or spoken to him in years. Twice I was at events organised by other people, which he attended, and once I saw him to check on his welfare after concerns were raised through others.
“I acted to try to ensure the welfare of a troubled individual whilst fully condemning the crimes for which he has been convicted and being clear that my thoughts are with the victims of his crimes.
“I am sorry about the mistakes I have made. I will not be taking the Labour whip.
“For the avoidance of any doubt, let me conclude where I started. Morton’s crimes were vile and my only concerns are for his victims.”
Starmer appointed Doyle to Lords despite knowledge of his past association
Sir Keir Starmer nominated Lord Matthew Doyle for a peerage despite him having previously campaigned for a councillor charged with child sex offences.
Lord Doyle was nominated for a peerage by the prime minister in December.
Downing Street later admitted that Mr Doyle’s links with Sean Morton were “thoroughly investigated” before he was nominated for a peerage, with several interviews taking place with Mr Doyle himself.
Why has Starmer's former comms chief refused the Labour whip?
Lord Matthew Doyle has apologised for his past association with a paedophile councillor and said he will not be taking the Labour whip in a shock statement on Tuesday afternoon.
Former Labour councillor Sean Morton admitted having indecent images of children in November 2017.
Lord Doyle campaigned for Morton when he ran as an Independent in May 2017.
Lord Doyle said: “I want to apologise for my past association with Sean Morton. His offences were vile and I completely condemn the actions for which he was rightly convicted. My thoughts are with the victims and all those impacted by these crimes.
“At the point of my campaigning support, Morton repeatedly asserted to all those who knew him his innocence, including initially in court. He later changed his plea in court to guilty.
“To have not ceased support ahead of a judicial conclusion was a clear error of judgment for which I apologise unreservedly.”
BREAKING: Starmer’s paedophile-linked peer and former comms chief quits Labour Party
Sir Keir Starmer’s former communications chief Lord Matthew Doyle has apologised for his past association with a paedophile councillor and said he will not be taking the Labour whip.
Starmer says Reeves is 'turning economy around' in hit back at Streeting message
Sir Keir Starmer insisted Rachel Reeves is “turning the economy around” after Wes Streeting published an exchange with Lord Peter Mandelson in which the health secretary said the government had “no growth strategy”.
Asked about the comment, Sir Keir said: “Let me be very clear about the economy and Rachel Reeves, our chancellor, because she is turning the economy around.”
He referred to six consecutive interest rate cuts, inflation coming down and business confidence “turning a corner”.
“All of the indications are the same.
“Now we have to nurture that. We have to make sure that this is for real, and it’s felt in people’s pockets.
“But it’s a tribute to the hard work of Rachel Reeves as the chancellor, that we’re now in that position where the economy is beginning to show those signs of turning in the way we need for the country.”
Labour needs to be 'talking to the country' not 'internally to ourselves', Starmer says
Labour must make sure it is “talking to the country” and not “internally to ourselves” as it continues to work on its mandate for change, the prime minister has said.
He added he was he was “absolutely clear” about what and who he stands for after days of turmoil in his party.
“What’s happened over the last few days is that we’ve pulled together as a party and been absolutely crystal clear about the fight we need to have.
“And that’s the fight on behalf of all the people in this country who don’t get the respect and dignity and the chance they deserve in life, that is the fight that we are in, that’s who we’re fighting for.”
Asked if he was fired up after the last few days, he said: “I’m absolutely clear about what I stand for, who I’m standing for, and what I’m fighting for.”
He said the country needs to “stand tall on the international stage”.
“But we also need to remember and never forget, that whatever the political discussions in Westminster, for most people across the country … it’s the cost of living, making ends meet, where they can get on in life, where their public services are working, that’s what matters most.”
PM insists he will lead Labour into next general election
Sir Keir Starmer said he would lead the Labour Party into the next general election.
Asked whether he would, the prime minister told broadcasters on a visit to Hertfordshire: “Yes,” adding that he had a “five-year mandate” to “deliver change”.
