Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to fight on – but after the most turbulent day of his premiership so far, questions about his future refuse to go away.

The prime minister has been engulfed in a political storm since admitting he was aware of Lord Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein even after the disgraced financier’s conviction for child sex offences. The controversy has triggered a wave of criticism across the political spectrum, including from within Labour’s own ranks, with some MPs openly declaring “it’s over” for Sir Keir.

The pressure intensified further when Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar became the most senior figure in the party to urge the prime minister to step down, saying he had made “too many mistakes”. His comments received a defiant response from Sir Keir, who told Labour MPs: “I’ve won every fight I’ve ever been in.”

Resignations at the heart of government have only deepened the sense of crisis. The departure of Morgan McSweeney – the architect of Sir Keir’s leadership and election victory – alongside Downing Street communications chief Tim Allan has fuelled speculation that the prime minister’s grip on power is weakening.

For now, there is no coordinated effort to remove Sir Keir, and allies insist the immediate danger has passed. But under Labour rules, it would take just one challenger to secure the backing of 20 per cent of MPs to trigger a leadership contest.

With senior figures increasingly being discussed as potential successors, the question is no longer unthinkable: if Sir Keir Starmer were forced to step aside, who should replace him as Labour leader?

