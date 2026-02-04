Labour MPs force Starmer into climbdown amid fury over Madelson-Epstein scandal
- Sir Keir Starmer is set to release sensitive documents regarding Peter Mandelson’s appointment as US ambassador to the Intelligence Select Committee.
- This decision represents a climbdown by Sir Keir, who had initially proposed withholding some papers deemed prejudicial to national security.
- The documents are expected to include information concerning Lord Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, alongside vetting material.
- The Prime Minister tabled a manuscript amendment to allow the committee access to these papers, which MPs will vote on later today.
- The move follows an opposition day debate initiated by the Conservatives, who demanded the release of all papers related to Lord Mandelson’s appointment.
