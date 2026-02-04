Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Starmer to publish files on Mandelson’s US ambassador appointment amid Epstein scandal

Feeling of ‘deep betrayal’ across government after Mandelson revelations, Streeting says
  • Sir Keir Starmer is set to release documents regarding Lord Mandelson's appointment as US ambassador, following a criminal probe into the peer.
  • The Metropolitan Police has launched a criminal investigation into Lord Mandelson over allegations of misconduct in a public office.
  • This follows revelations from US Department of Justice files suggesting Lord Mandelson leaked sensitive government information to Jeffrey Epstein while Business Secretary.
  • Health Secretary Wes Streeting expressed a feeling of 'deep betrayal', and Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has demanded an explanation of the vetting process.
  • The Conservative Party plans to use a 'humble address motion' to compel the government to release due diligence work and emails related to Lord Mandelson's association with Epstein.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in