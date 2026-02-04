Starmer to publish files on Mandelson’s US ambassador appointment amid Epstein scandal
- Sir Keir Starmer is set to release documents regarding Lord Mandelson's appointment as US ambassador, following a criminal probe into the peer.
- The Metropolitan Police has launched a criminal investigation into Lord Mandelson over allegations of misconduct in a public office.
- This follows revelations from US Department of Justice files suggesting Lord Mandelson leaked sensitive government information to Jeffrey Epstein while Business Secretary.
- Health Secretary Wes Streeting expressed a feeling of 'deep betrayal', and Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has demanded an explanation of the vetting process.
- The Conservative Party plans to use a 'humble address motion' to compel the government to release due diligence work and emails related to Lord Mandelson's association with Epstein.
