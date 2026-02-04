Starmer ‘knew about Mandelson’s Epstein links’ when he was made US ambassador
- Sir Keir Starmer confirmed he knew about Peter Mandelson's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein before appointing him as US ambassador.
- Starmer stated that security vetting had revealed Mandelson's continued contact with Epstein after his 2008 conviction for child offences.
- He expressed regret over the appointment, claiming Mandelson had 'lied repeatedly' about the nature of his association.
- A bill will be introduced to Parliament to remove Mandelson's title, and he is also being removed from the Privy Council.
- US Department of Justice files suggest Mandelson leaked sensitive government information to Epstein while serving as Business Secretary during the 2008 financial crisis.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks