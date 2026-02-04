Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Starmer ‘knew about Mandelson’s Epstein links’ when he was made US ambassador

Starmer admits he was aware of Mandelson's relationship with Epstein when making appointment
  • Sir Keir Starmer confirmed he knew about Peter Mandelson's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein before appointing him as US ambassador.
  • Starmer stated that security vetting had revealed Mandelson's continued contact with Epstein after his 2008 conviction for child offences.
  • He expressed regret over the appointment, claiming Mandelson had 'lied repeatedly' about the nature of his association.
  • A bill will be introduced to Parliament to remove Mandelson's title, and he is also being removed from the Privy Council.
  • US Department of Justice files suggest Mandelson leaked sensitive government information to Epstein while serving as Business Secretary during the 2008 financial crisis.
