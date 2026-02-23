Man shot dead at Mar-a-Lago came from ‘family of Trump supporters’
- A 21-year-old man, Austin Tucker Martin, was shot dead by Secret Service agents at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.
- The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday when Martin attempted to enter the property armed with a shotgun and a gas canister.
- Donald Trump and Melania Trump were not present at the Florida residence at the time of the shooting.
- Martin, who was reported missing by his family, came from a family of "avid Trump supporters," according to a relative.
- The FBI is currently leading the investigation into the shooting, with officials praising the Secret Service's swift action.
