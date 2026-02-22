Man fatally shot by Secret Service after attempted break-in at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago
The Secret Service shot a man who appeared to be carrying a shotgun a fuel can at Trump’s Florida residence
The Secret Service has shot and killed a man who attempted to break into President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, the agency announced Sunday morning.
Trump is in Washington, D.C. this weekend, according to his schedule, but often spends the weekend at his Florida residence.
Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, a man in his early 20s was shot by agents after entering a “secure perimeter” at the residence, the Secret Service said in a statement.
He was carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can, according to the agency.
Agents and a deputy from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office confronted the intruder and shots were fired by law enforcement, who were not injured in the incident, the agency said.
The FBI and Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said additional details would be announced at a press conference Sunday morning.
Trump has faced threats to his life before, including an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024.
And on Sept. 15, 2024, a man with a rifle was captured after waiting near Trump's golf course in West Palm Beach while the president played a round. He was sentenced to life in prison earlier this month.
This is a breaking story, more follows
