Murder charge after man shot dead in Southampton
- A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder following a fatal shooting in Southampton.
- Marcin Buryta, of Conifer Road, Southampton, is accused of murdering 45-year-old Piotr Pruszak.
- Mr Pruszak, a Polish national, was found with serious injuries at a property in Conifer Road on Wednesday evening and died at the scene.
- Buryta also faces a charge of possession of a prohibited weapon and has been remanded in custody to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court.
- A 57-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting aggravated burglary and remain in custody.
