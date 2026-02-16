Man charged with murder after Southampton shooting

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man was shot dead at a property in Southampton.

Police were called to the property in Conifer Road in the Coxford area at around 8pm on Wednesday after Piotr Pruszak, 45, was found with serious injuries.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman confirmed that the Polish national, who was living in Southampton, died at the scene.

open image in gallery Police were called to the incident last Wednesday (Alex Segre/Alamy)

They said Marcin Buryta, of Conifer Road in Southampton, has been charged with murder and possession of a prohibited weapon.

He has been remanded in custody to appear later at Southampton Magistrates’ Court.

The spokesman added that a 57-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman had been arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting aggravated burglary and remain in custody.