Major Mardi Gras change as famous beads made sustainable
- Mardi Gras in New Orleans is facing an environmental crisis due to the widespread use of cheap plastic beads, which clog storm drains and pollute Lake Pontchartrain, harming marine life.
- In a significant step towards sustainability, the Krewe of Freret has banned plastic beads and is now trialling biodegradable PlantMe Beads developed by Louisiana State University (LSU).
- These innovative “PlantMe Beads” are 3D-printed from a starch-based material called polylactic acid and contain okra seeds, designed to decompose when planted.
- LSU Professor Naohiro Kato and graduate student Alexis Strain created the beads, with 3,000 necklaces being tested by three krewes for the 2026 Carnival season to gather feedback.
- The initiative is part of a broader movement to promote a more sustainable Mardi Gras, encouraging less waste and the use of valued, reusable throws instead of disposable plastic items.
