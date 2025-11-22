Former Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene announces resignation
- Marjorie Taylor Greene announced her resignation from Congress, effective January 5, to avoid a primary challenge backed by Donald Trump.
- Her decision follows a public falling out with the president over the release of Jeffrey Epstein's files, which Greene had accused him of a “huge miscalculation” by not doing more about the investigation.
- The president had labelled Greene a “ranting lunatic” and threatened to support a primary challenger after she pushed for the release of the Epstein documents.
- Greene wrote in a statement that she refused to be a “battered wife” in the political struggle, describing the situation as “absurd and completely unserious.”
- This move marks a rare internal party rebellion against the president, drawing varied reactions from fellow Republicans and right-wing activists.