Marjorie Taylor Greene hits out at Trump in new interview
- Marjorie Taylor Greene gave her first in-depth interview to 60 Minutes since announcing her resignation from Congress in January.
- She distanced herself from the "MAGA movement," labelling it "President Trump’s phase," and accused President Trump of failing to deliver on promises to voters.
- Greene criticised Republican colleagues for political opportunism, claiming they mocked President Trump before his 2024 primary win but later feigned support.
- She denied any future political ambitions, stating she has "zero desire" for a presidential bid, Senate seat, or governorship.
- Greene claimed President Trump's branding her a "traitor" led to death threats against her and her son, and that President Trump sought to prevent the release of Epstein files.