Congresswoman announces engagement to pro-Trump reporter

Majorie Taylor Greene's boyfriend says he's had death threats after asking Zelensky why he doesn't wear a suit
  • Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has announced her engagement to pro-Trump news reporter Brian Glenn.
  • The couple shared news of their engagement on Elon Musk's social network X, displaying Greene's engagement ring.
  • Glenn, a chief White House correspondent for Real America's Voice, is known for his fervent support of Donald Trump and once questioned Ukraine's President Zelensky about his attire when meeting Trump.
  • Their relationship developed after meeting at a Trump rally in 2022, with Glenn drawn to Greene's "very gentle, almost angelic soul" and shared interests.
  • Glenn plans to stop reporting on the White House and move to Georgia with Greene, following a recent strained period between Greene and Trump.
