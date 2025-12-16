Congresswoman announces engagement to pro-Trump reporter
- Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has announced her engagement to pro-Trump news reporter Brian Glenn.
- The couple shared news of their engagement on Elon Musk's social network X, displaying Greene's engagement ring.
- Glenn, a chief White House correspondent for Real America's Voice, is known for his fervent support of Donald Trump and once questioned Ukraine's President Zelensky about his attire when meeting Trump.
- Their relationship developed after meeting at a Trump rally in 2022, with Glenn drawn to Greene's "very gentle, almost angelic soul" and shared interests.
- Glenn plans to stop reporting on the White House and move to Georgia with Greene, following a recent strained period between Greene and Trump.