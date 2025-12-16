Marjorie Taylor Greene announces engagement to MAGA reporter Brian Glenn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has announced her engagement to the fervently pro-Trump news reporter Brian Glenn, cementing the couple's status as MAGA royalty.

In posts on Elon Musk's social network X on Monday evening, the pair showed off Greene's engagement ring with a beaming photo from a favorite restaurant.

"She said yes," said Glenn, tagging in the Georgia representative.

"Happily ever after!!! I love you @brianglenntv!!!" Greene responded.

Conservative talk show host Megyn Kelly chimed in to congratulate the happy couple, saying: "This is great!" Best wishes."

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Brian Glenn announce their engagement on X ( Marjorie Taylor Greene and Brian Glenn via X )

Since President Donald Trump's election loss in 2020, Glenn has made a splash as one of the President's most ardent propagandists outside the federal payroll. He gained special notoriety earlier this year as the reporter who asked Ukraine’s wartime President Volodymyr Zelensky why he wasn't wearing a suit in a meeting with Trump.

As the chief White House correspondent and star reporter for the pro-Trump news channel Real America's Voice, he has enthusiastically echoed White House talking points and has been rewarded for it with unparalleled levels of access.

"We love you, Brian," Trump told him during a press conference earlier this month. "Oh, I love you too, Mr. President," Glenn responded.

According to a recent profile by The Washington Post, Greene first caught Glenn's eye at a Trump rally in 2022. "She was, like, mystical — like a unicorn or something like that, you know?" Glenn said.

He said he was initially drawn to her rich Georgian accent, her "beautiful" blue eyes, and her "very gentle, almost angelic soul". They shared a love of shooting guns, exercising, and rock bands such as Nickelback and Papa Roach.

The pair began publicly dating in early 2023, not long after initiating divorce proceedings against their previous spouses. "People don’t see the side of Marjorie that I do," he later told the Post. "When you take her out of politics, she’s sweet. She’s sweet!"

That may be news to those who know Greene more for her strident, sometimes vicious statements about gay people, trans people, Muslims, Chinese-Americans, Democrats, and "Jewish space lasers".

In any case, the pair soon got an apartment together in Washington D.C., though Glenn told the Post that they did not go out much because they found it "a demonic town".

"Brian is my best friend, loyal, fun, and by my side no matter what,” the congresswoman said, according to her boyfriend. “I love him dearly and want every adventure to be with him."

According to The Associated Press, Glenn had to stop interviewing Greene some time last year after kissing her on the cheek live on air while working for his previous outlet, Right Side Broadcasting Network.

But his life has become much more awkward after the acrimonious split between Greene and Trump, who has dubbed her a "Traitor" for criticizing him over his previous refusal to release more Epstein documents.

Last month, Glenn posted a photograph of himself standing alone after a Trump campaign rally, saying the image “pretty much represents where I’m at right now.”

Glenn says he will stop reporting on the White House and move to Georgia with Greene, saying he does not want to fly back and forth between there and the U.S. capital.