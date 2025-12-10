Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It looks like Donald Trump’s favorite reporter is going to Marjorie Taylor Greene in the increasingly bitter MAGA divorce.

In a lengthy profile in the Washington Post on the “weird month” he’s had amid the nasty public breakup between the president and Greene, who had been one of Trump’s fiercest allies and defenders on Capitol Hill, Brian Glenn revealed that his loyalties ultimately lie with his girlfriend.

Glenn, the chief White House correspondent for pro-Trump cable network Real America’s Voice, has been placed in a highly awkward position since the president lashed out at Greene and labeled her a “traitor” after the MAGA lawmaker split with Trump on several issues – namely the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files and extending health care subsidies.

However, as Glenn told the Post, now that his partner has decided to leave Congress next month, he has decided to follow her to Georgia and give up his mantle as Trump’s go-to White House reporter.

“I’m not doing this fly-back-and-forth thing — not doing it, it’s not worth it,” he told the paper.

open image in gallery Brian Glenn is leaving DC and his spot as Trump’s favorite reporter after his girlfriend Marjorie Taylor Greene resigns from Congress. ( Getty Images )

Additionally, he claimed that Real America’s Voice is building him a studio near his and Green’s home in Georgia, though he left it up in the air what role he would play at the MAGA channel going forward.

“I’ll do whatever content from there — either contribute to the network or do something else as well, another show or something,” he stated.

Elsewhere in his sitdown with the Washington Post, Glenn – who has drawn headlines for his over-the-top pro-Trump questions – appeared unapologetic about his role as an obsequious lapdog for the president while ostensibly serving as a member of the White House press corps.

“I’m so much more base than they are,” he boasted, referencing other members of the conservative media ecosystem. “And the administration knows that, too.”

Things began to change for Glenn, though, when Greene began speaking out against the administration and GOP leadership amid the government shutdown and the growing affordability concerns that propelled Democrats to sweeping victories in November’s off-year elections.

Eventually, beginning in mid-November, Trump began unleashing a series of social media rants in which he blasted Greene as “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown,” because “Green turns to Brown where there is ROT involved,” all while withdrawing his endorsement of her for next year’s midterms. That prompted Glenn to lie low for a while, which included him avoiding White House press briefings and presidential events.

“I didn’t want to make any awkward spaces,” Glenn told me, “so I said, ‘You know what? Let me just stay back this week.’”

While he has since returned to attending the briefings and Trump pressers, Glenn was still left with a decision to make now that his girlfriend – and possible future wife – would be leaving town in the next few weeks.

“I’m like the little divorced kid in the middle!” Glenn exclaimed to the Post after the Georgia firebrand announced her resignation, noting that he “really, really doesn’t want to have to choose sides.”

open image in gallery Brian Glenn has become Donald Trump’s go-to White House reporter due to the Real America’s Voice correspondent’s tendency to ask over-the-top pro-MAGA questions. ( Getty Images )

Still, when the president first began publicly bashing Greene from the White House, Glenn talked about the emotional impact that had on him. “I’m not going to lie to you, it hurt,” he said, noting that he began receiving texts from friends about it as he wasn’t in Washington that day.

“I never could have imagined how a nuclear bomb could go off over someone’s head the way it did that Friday,” Glenn added about Trump’s Truth Social tirade in which the president labeled Greene a traitor and pulled his endorsement.

“Speaking of loyalty — what about the man in the middle? Who would get Glenn in the divorce?” the Post wondered, prompting Glenn to respond: “Well, I gotta go with ‘Mom’ here.”

In the end, while Glenn said that wedding bells are definitely “in the future for sure,” he also wanted Trump to know that he will always have Trump’s back. “I will continue to support the president — I want to make sure that’s in the piece,” he told the Post.

A week after speaking to the paper, Glenn was on hand for an Oval Office event with automakers that saw the president go on a rambling monologue about how affordability was a Democratic “con job.”

When Trump began taking questions, he called on Glenn first, who was ready to tee up the president with a predictably pro-MAGA softball, only for the president to interject and declare: “We love you, Brian.”

Glenn replied: “Oh, I love you too, Mr. President!”