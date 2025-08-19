MTG’s boyfriend speaks out after Zelensky’s Oval Office suit zinger

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s boyfriend, Real America’s Voice correspondent Brian Glenn, laughed off Volodymyr Zelensky’s zinger about him wearing the same suit during Monday’s press conference in the Oval Office as he did during February’s now-infamous showdown between the Ukrainian leader and President Donald Trump.

Axios reported that The White House inquired about Zelensky’s attire before the much-anticipated second meeting between the leaders, after Vice President JD Vance in particular voiced frustrations over his “look and attitude” the first time around.

The Ukrainian President wore his usual military-style attire during the disastrous February meeting, which Glenn mocked at the time.

Zelensky again wore an all black ensemble for his return to the West Wing - but this time with a suit jacket - something noted by the reporter.

“You look fabulous in that suit,” Glenn told Zelensky. “You look good.”

“I said the same thing,” Trump chimed in, noting that Glenn “attacked” Zelensky for his attire “last time.”

“I apologize to you, you look wonderful,” added Glenn.

Brian Glenn apologized to Volodymyr Zelensky for his mocking his clothes in February ( Getty Images )

“You are in the same suit. I changed, you are not,” Zelensky said to laughter in the Oval Office.

During Glenn’s subsequent appearance on LBC, he said, “I apologized to him, and then he threw a little zinger back at me…I actually loved it.”

Glenn noted that he wasn’t “technically” wearing the same suit as he had been in February, adding, “I think it was a funny joke, I took it really well…I really did.”

“I think it loosened up that moment in the Oval Office, and, you know what, from that point on, I remember making eye contact with President Zelensky multiple times, and it was kind of like a gentleman’s nod, kind of like, ‘okay, we’re good,’” said Glenn.

The rightwing correspondent added that he believes the Ukrainian leader has forgiven him.

Glenn, who’s dating firebrand Republican Rep. Greene, ripped Zelensky for wearing a black sweater with the Ukrainian trident during February’s heated Oval Office meeting with Trump.

“Why don’t you wear a suit? You are at the highest level in this country’s office, and you refuse to wear a suit. Do you own a suit?” Glenn asked.

"I will wear [a suit] after this war finishes. Maybe something like yours, maybe something better," Zelensky said at the time.