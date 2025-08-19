MTG’s boyfriend speaks out after Zelensky’s Oval Office suit zinger
‘I apologized to him, and then he threw a little zinger back at me…I actually loved it,’ Brian Glenn says
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s boyfriend, Real America’s Voice correspondent Brian Glenn, laughed off Volodymyr Zelensky’s zinger about him wearing the same suit during Monday’s press conference in the Oval Office as he did during February’s now-infamous showdown between the Ukrainian leader and President Donald Trump.
Axios reported that The White House inquired about Zelensky’s attire before the much-anticipated second meeting between the leaders, after Vice President JD Vance in particular voiced frustrations over his “look and attitude” the first time around.
The Ukrainian President wore his usual military-style attire during the disastrous February meeting, which Glenn mocked at the time.
Zelensky again wore an all black ensemble for his return to the West Wing - but this time with a suit jacket - something noted by the reporter.
“You look fabulous in that suit,” Glenn told Zelensky. “You look good.”
“I said the same thing,” Trump chimed in, noting that Glenn “attacked” Zelensky for his attire “last time.”
“I apologize to you, you look wonderful,” added Glenn.
“You are in the same suit. I changed, you are not,” Zelensky said to laughter in the Oval Office.
During Glenn’s subsequent appearance on LBC, he said, “I apologized to him, and then he threw a little zinger back at me…I actually loved it.”
Glenn noted that he wasn’t “technically” wearing the same suit as he had been in February, adding, “I think it was a funny joke, I took it really well…I really did.”
“I think it loosened up that moment in the Oval Office, and, you know what, from that point on, I remember making eye contact with President Zelensky multiple times, and it was kind of like a gentleman’s nod, kind of like, ‘okay, we’re good,’” said Glenn.
The rightwing correspondent added that he believes the Ukrainian leader has forgiven him.
Glenn, who’s dating firebrand Republican Rep. Greene, ripped Zelensky for wearing a black sweater with the Ukrainian trident during February’s heated Oval Office meeting with Trump.
“Why don’t you wear a suit? You are at the highest level in this country’s office, and you refuse to wear a suit. Do you own a suit?” Glenn asked.
"I will wear [a suit] after this war finishes. Maybe something like yours, maybe something better," Zelensky said at the time.
