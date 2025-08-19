Trump blames Ukraine for ‘taking on nation that’s 10 times your size’ despite Russia being the one that invaded

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump blamed Ukraine “for taking on a nation that’s 10 times” its size — despite it being Russian President Vladimir Putin who invaded the country.

The president was speaking on Fox & Friends Tuesday morning, where he was gently quizzed about Monday’s meeting at the White House with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders following last week’s Alaska summit with Putin.

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt asked Trump whether any land swaps between the warring countries were discussed at Monday’s meeting, to which the president responded by saying that Ukraine would “get a lot of land,” before he launched into a ramble about Russia’s military might.

“Russia is a powerful military nation. You know, whether people like it or not, it's a powerful nation. It's a much bigger nation,” Trump said. “It's not a war that should have been started. You don't do that. You don't take on a nation that's 10 times your size.

“If it wasn't for the greatest military equipment, we make the greatest military equipment in the world. And we gave them, you know… whatever they took probably a lot of money too,” Trump added.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump blamed Ukraine ‘for taking on a nation that’s 10 times’ its size, despite it being Russian President Vladimir Putin who invaded the country. ( AFP/Getty )

Russia invaded Ukraine in March 2022.

Trump has repeatedly blamed the conflict on his predecessors, former presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama, but not Putin.

“The thing is a mess. This was started by Joe Biden,” Trump told the network. “This was a war that should have never happened.”

The president also lashed out at Obama and claimed he “gave Crimea away” in 2014 in “the worst real estate deal I’ve ever seen.”

Obama has faced criticism in the past for “underestimating” the threat from Russia and how his administration handled the 2014 invasion of Ukraine, where Putin illegally annexed the peninsula of Crimea.

The former president previously defended himself against the backlash and said the circumstances were not the same as the 2022 invasion.

open image in gallery At Monday’s historic meeting with Zelensky and European leaders— including U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte—Trump gave a commitment of American resources for the future security of Ukraine. ( Simon Dawson/No 10 Downing Street )

After greeting Putin warmly in Alaska last week, Trump touted his “very good relationship” with the Russian strongman but told Fox & Friends his priority was getting a deal.

“I called President Putin yesterday, and I do have a good relationship, but it, you know, only matters if we get things done,” he said. “Otherwise, I don't care about the relationship. I do have a good relationship with him, but I want to get things done.”

At Monday’s historic meeting with Zelensky and European leaders— including U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte—Trump gave a commitment of American resources to support the future security of Ukraine.

“Everyone is very happy about the possibility of PEACE for Russia/Ukraine,” Trump wrote on Truth Social following Monday’s meetings.

Trump said he called Putin himself and they “began the arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelensky.”

“After that meeting takes place, we will have a Trilat, which would be the two Presidents, plus myself,” Trump said. “Again, this was a very good, early step for a War that has been going on for almost four years.”