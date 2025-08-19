Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘I hear I’m not doing well’: Trump hopes he can get into heaven and believes solving Ukraine war will get him there

US president suggested brokering peace between Russia and Ukraine would help him ‘get to heaven’

Ariana Baio
Tuesday 19 August 2025 13:53 BST
Comments
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he ‘wants to get to heaven’ and brokering peace in Ukraine and Russia would help him
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he 'wants to get to heaven' and brokering peace in Ukraine and Russia would help him (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he hopes brokering peace between Russia and Ukraine will land him a spot in heaven.

Speaking with Fox and Friends just one day after hosting European leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, at the White House, Trump hinted that helping end the war also benefited him.

“If I can save 7,000 people a week from being killed, I think that’s pretty– I want to try to get to heaven if possible, I’m hearing that I’m not doing well. I am really at the bottom of the totem pole,” Trump joked.

“But if I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons,” he added.

One of Trump’s campaign promises was to broker peace between the two countries and end the war that began more than three and a half years ago when Russia invaded Ukraine. Recently, Trump has also stated that he would like to win a Nobel Peace Prize and believes he is deserving of one for his efforts in helping to relieve tension between several countries.

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he ‘wants to get to heaven’ and brokering peace in Ukraine and Russia would help him
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he ‘wants to get to heaven’ and brokering peace in Ukraine and Russia would help him (Getty Images)
But ending one of the largest conflicts to occur in recent years would be a massive success that could get the president his long-desired award – or access to heaven.

More follows…

