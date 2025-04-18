Trump insists neither Russia nor Ukraine are ‘playing’ him as peace talks continue

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump denied either the Russian or Ukrainian governments were “playing” him as he continues to push for an end to the three-year-old war that was launched with an unprovoked Russian invasion in 2022.

Speaking in the Oval Office Friday following a swearing-in ceremony for Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services administrator Mehmet Oz, Trump said the ongoing talks were “coming to a head” and warned that the U.S. would walk away from the peace efforts if a resolution is not reached soon.

“Now, if for some reason, one of the two parties makes it very difficult, we’re just going to say you’re foolish. You are fools, you horrible people,” Trump said. “And we’re going to just take a pass. But hopefully, we won’t have to do that.”

The president’s remarks came just hours after Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters in Paris that Washington may “move on” from efforts to broker an end to the war if the talks don’t bear fruit soon.

“We are now reaching a point where we need to decide whether this is even possible or not, Because if it’s not, then I think we’re just going to move on. It’s not our war. We have other priorities to focus on,” Rubio said, who was in Paris for talks with Ukrainian, British and European officials.

He also appeared to soften his tone towards the American allies who’ve been more supportive of Kyiv than the Trump administration has been, telling reporters that the U.K., France and Germany “can help us move the ball on this.”

President Donald Trump said the talks between Russia and Ukraine were ‘coming to a head’ ( AP )

“There’s no one saying this can be done in 12 hours,” Rubio said. “But we want to see how far apart it is. We need to figure out here, now, within a matter of days, whether this is doable in the short term, because if it’s not, then I think we’re just going to move on.”

The parties are scheduled to meet again next week in London, and Rubio said those talks will be determinative as to whether the Trump administration remains involved.

According to the State Department, the U.S. top diplomat had previously told NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte would “step back from efforts to broker peace” if “a clear path to peace does not emerge soon” during a phone call earlier in the week.

Asked about Rubio’s comments, Trump told reporters: “Marco is right” but did not say the U.S. would walk away from the table.

I don’t want to say that,” Trump said. “But we want to see it end.”