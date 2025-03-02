Marjorie Taylor Greene's boyfriend mocked Volodymyr Zelensky for not wearing a suit during the Ukrainian leader's chaotic meeting with Donald Trump at the Oval Office on Friday, 28 February.

Real America’s Voice host Brian Glenn, who is dating the MAGA congresswoman, was part of a group inside the White House as the chaos unfolded.

Mr Zelensky wore a black sweater with the Ukrainian trident, a departure from his usual military fatigues.

"I will wear [a suit] after this war finishes. Maybe something like yours, maybe something better," Mr Zelensky retorted.