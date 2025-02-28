Donald Trump and JD Vance shouted over Volodymyr Zelensky as a critical meeting on Ukraine erupted into a shouting match in the Oval Office on Friday, 28 February.

The meeting appeared to go south when the US vice president accused the Ukrainian leader of being "disrespectful" when Mr Zelensky said US security guarantees are necessary for a ceasefire.

Mr Trump talked over Mr Zelensky repeatedly, warning him he is "not in a good position" as Mr Zelensky looked visibly irritated.