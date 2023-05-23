Marjorie Taylor Greene’s boyfriend caught in drag video

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Marjorie Taylor Greene has defended her boyfriend after an old video of him dressed in drag went viral online.

The far-right Republican lawmaker from Georgia has slammed drag queens and says that it should be illegal for children to go to their shows.

But that has not stopped her from supporting Brian Glenn, who dressed up like a female while an anchor for WFAA TV in Dallas.

In the video, which has been watched more than 1.3m times, Glenn, who is wearing a blonde wig, gloves and a pink cardigan, compliments how the outfit feels.

“I’m kicking the shoes off. I may keep the pantyhose on. It does feel kind of good, actually,” he says in the video.

Greene, who is now dating the TV journalist following her divorce from Perry Greene after 27 years of marriage in September, reported the video on her Twitter account.

“I’m literally lol’ing. @brianglenntv dressed in drag for morning news in Dallas years ago reporting on an upcoming local theatre production and the morons over at Patriot Takes think this is an attack,” she tweeted. “Brian loves the throwback and is reposting. The left is so stupid.”

I’m literally lol’ing. @brianglenntv dressed in drag for morning news in Dallas years ago reporting on an upcoming local theatre production and the morons over at Patriot Takes think this is an attack.

Brian loves the throwback and is reposting. 😂

The left is so stupid. https://t.co/d2NSYXyXd6 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 22, 2023

Glenn also reposted the video poking fun at himself.

“The things I did for morning show television!! LOVED it and so did the @wfaa @WFAADaybreak viewers. It’s a good thing I have a sense of humor!”

Greene has previously taken a much more hard-line view of drag.

“What’s the difference in children stuffing cash in a drag queen bra and a stripper’s bra? Nothing. It’s wrong and it’s indoctrination,” she tweeted on 15 June.