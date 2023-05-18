Marjorie Taylor Greene files impeachment against Biden, unlikely to pass

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden on Thursday, but the articles are unlikely to pass in a House that is deeply divided and with a thin Republican majority.

Ms Greene, the right-wing firebrand who has promoted numerous conspiracy theories both before and during her tenure in Congress, announced her articles of impeachment against Mr Biden in a news conference on Thursday.

“Joe Biden has deliberately compromised our national security by refusing to enforce immigration laws and secure our border allowed approximately 6 million illegals from over 170 countries to invade our country. Deprived Border Patrol have the necessary resources and policies sufficient to protect our country and his administration has willfully refused to maintain operational control as required by the law,” she said in her opening remarks.

“Biden has blatantly blatantly violated his constitutional duty and he is a direct threat to our national security,” she said. “Therefore, Joseph Robinette Biden is unfit to serve as the President of the United States and must be impeached.”

In addition, Ms Greene filed articles of impeachment against Attorney General Merrick Garland, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, US Attorney Matthew Graves, and FBI Director Christopher Wray, whom former president Donald Trump nominated during his administration.