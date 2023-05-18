Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stepped into interrupt a tense exchange between colleagues Marjorie Taylor Greene and Jamaal Bowman after the House voted to table the expulsion of Rep George Santos.

Mr Bowman (D - New York) and Ms Greene (R - Georgia) engaged in a heated conversation on the steps of the US Capitol on Wednesday following the vote to refer the expulsion of the embattled New York Republican representative to the House Ethics Committee rather than subject his expulsion to a full vote on the House floor.

The Daily Beast’s Ursula Perano filmed the interaction as Mr Bowman admonished Ms Greene, who has promoted conspiracies such as QAnon, to fix the Republican Party.

Eventually, Mr Bowman’s fellow New York representative Ms Ocasio-Cortez stepped in to tell him of Ms Greene: “She ain’t worth it, bro.”

During their back and forth, Mr Bowman told Ms Greene of Mr Santos: “Expel him. Save the party. The party is hanging by a thread.”

But Ms Greene deflected, saying: “We got to get rid of Biden to save the country,” before she tried to start a chant of “impeach Biden.”

Mr Bowman then said Ms Greene needed to stop promoting conspiracy theories.

“No more QAnon,” he said, to which Ms Greene replied: “No more CNN.”

“No more debt ceiling nonsense,” he said. “Come on, now. Save the party.”

Mr Bowman also called on Ms Greene to do something about guns.

“So close the border,” Ms Greene, which led Mr Bowman to scoff.

“The border is where Trump left it,” he said.

Mr Bowman ultimately moved on following the advice of Ms Ocasio-Cortez.

Ms Greene later criticised Mr Bowman for calling her a white supremacist.

“That is like calling a person of colour the n-word,” she said. “Jamaal Bowman was down there cursing at me, telling me to get the eff out of there, right outside the vehicle I was sitting in.”

The confrontation came after Mr Bowman and Ms Ocasio-Cortez heckled Mr Santos outside of the Capitol building, imploring him to resign as he spoke to reporters.

Last week, Mr Santos was indicted on 13 counts of criminal charges related to wire fraud, money laundering, making false statements to the House of Representatives and theft of public funds.

However, on Wednesday, the House of Representatives voted to refer the resolution to expel Mr Santos to the House Ethics Committee rather than sent it to a House vote.

The charges come months after it was revealed that Mr Santos lied on his resume before being elected to represent New York’s 3rd district.

Democrats have been pushing for Mr Santos to resign, citing ethical concerns- including Mr Bowman and Ms Ocasio-Cortez.